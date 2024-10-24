Manila LGU on High Alert for Tropical Storm Kristine

The local government of Manila is closely monitoring residents living along the shorelines of Manila Bay as Typhoon Kristine continues to pass through the area. Initial preemptive evacuations began this afternoon, according to Mayor Honey Lacuna. In a phone interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Mayor Lacuna reported that as of 3:40 p.m., personnel from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and the City Engineering Office collaborated to preemptively evacuate approximately 140 families residing in high-risk zones.

Affected Families Due to Typhoon Kristine

24 October 2024, as of 3:40 PM

District 1

Barangay 128: Building 3 Evacuation Center - 58 families

Barangay 101: Green Building OVP Evacuation Center - 33 families

District II

Barangay 199: Barangay 200 MPH Evacuation Center - 26 families

Barangay 200: Barangay 200 MPH Evacuation Center - 9 families

Barangay 202: Barangay 200 MPH Evacuation Center - 1 family

District VI

Barangay 598: Likha Evacuation Center - 11 families

Damka Evacuation Center - 2 families

Total: 140 families

As of this writing, water levels in Barangay 120 continue to rise due to high tide, prompting MDRRMO personnel to remain on alert for another possible preemptive evacuation.