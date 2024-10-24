Makati Deploys Search and Rescue Teams to Bicol for Disaster Relief

The Makati City government has dispatched search and rescue teams to the Bicol region to support ongoing disaster relief and rescue operations.

“Makati stands in solidarity with our kababayans in the Bicol Region. We are always ready to assist other localities in every way possible during times of disaster,” said Mayor Abby Binay.

Mayor Binay announced that the Makati Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office deployed 27 personnel, which includes technical search and rescue responders as well as emergency medical services responders.