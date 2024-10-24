LTFRB Issues Special Permits for 753 Buses for Undas 2024 Travel

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced on Thursday that it has already granted special permits for 753 bus units as it ramps up preparations for the expected volume of passengers traveling for the observance of Undas this year.

LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III stated that the board has issued 272 special permits, equivalent to 753 buses.

This figure may increase as more operators applied for special permits last Tuesday, Guadiz added. Guadiz pointed out that the special permits are valid from 25 October to 10 November 2024.

Additional special permits may also be issued if the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) determines that more buses are needed, according to the chairperson.

"As early as October 15, nag-approve po kami ng special permit para sa mga buses po na makabiyahe po sa mga hindi nila ruta, doon po sa mga mahahabang ruta like Bicol, sa Cagayan and Laoag," said Guadiz.

"Meaning to say po, may special permits na po kaming binigay to as many as of now ho, may 1,200 bus na po kaming binigyan ng special permits including mga UVs po na gustong bumiyahe nitong panahon ng Undas," he added.

The LTFRB chief said the move aims to ensure the safety, comfort, and convenience of all passengers traveling to their provinces to be with their families for All Saints' and All Souls' Days.

"In anticipation of the increased volume of travelers, we have ramped up our preparations through intensified inspections at bus terminals nationwide," Guadiz added.

LTFRB is well-prepared

Guadiz assured the public that the agency is well-prepared for the influx of passengers during the holidays when Filipinos are expected to travel across cities and provinces to visit their departed loved ones.

He stated that they are coordinating with bus operators to ensure safe travel for the riding public.

"We are working closely with bus operators to ensure that all units are roadworthy and compliant with safety protocols," Guadiz stated. Furthermore, he mentioned the deployment of LTFRB personnel: "We have also deployed personnel to monitor the implementation of fare regulations and to assist passengers at terminals, ensuring that there are sufficient buses to accommodate the expected surge of commuters," he added.

The LTFRB head also stated that the roadworthiness of the vehicles, including their documentation and special permits, will be checked at the terminals. There will also be road inspectors who will check on drivers to ensure that they are not intoxicated, as on-the-spot alcohol sobriety tests will be conducted.

He assured Filipino commuters that the LTFRB would deploy personnel to monitor the situation on the ground.

'Plan your trips ahead'

The LTFRB chairperson urged passengers to plan their trips in advance for a more comfortable travel experience. He encouraged vigilance and reporting of any irregularities during their journeys.

"Our team will be on the ground throughout the holiday period to ensure smooth transportation services. We encourage the public to report any issues," Guadiz said.

He added, "We urge everyone to plan their trips early and travel responsibly to ensure a safe and meaningful observance of Undas."

Guadiz emphasized that the LTFRB is committed to safeguarding the rights and safety of all passengers.