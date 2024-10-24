LTFRB grants buses special permits

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has granted special permits to 753 bus units in preparation for the expected surge of passengers during the Undas holidays.

LTFRB chairperson Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III said the board has issued 272 special permits equivalent to 753 buses and the figure may increase as more operators apply for special permits.

The special permits are valid from 25 October to 10 November 2024 and additional special permits may be issued if the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) determines that more buses are needed.

“As early as 15 October, we approved special permits for buses to operate on routes outside their usual itineraries, such as Bicol, Cagayan and Laoag,” Guadiz said. “As of now, we have issued special permits to 1,200 buses, including UVs that want to operate during the Undas season.”

The LTFRB chief stressed that the move is to ensure the safety, comfort, and convenience of all passengers traveling to their provinces for All Saints’ and All Souls’ days.

“In anticipation of the increased volume of travelers, we have ramped up our preparations through intensified inspections at bus terminals nationwide,” Guadiz said, as he assured the public that the agency is well prepared for the influx of passengers during the holidays. He said they are coordinating with bus operators to ensure safe travel for the riding public.

“We are working closely with bus operators to ensure that all units are roadworthy and compliant with safety protocols,” Guadiz said.

“Also, we have deployed personnel to monitor the implementation of fare regulations and to assist passengers at terminals, ensuring that there are sufficient buses to accommodate the expected surge of commuters,” he added.

The LTFRB head also said the roadworthiness of the vehicles, including their papers and special permits, will be checked at terminals. Road inspectors will also be checking drivers to ensure they are not intoxicated.

Guadiz assured Filipino commuters that the LTFRB would be deploying personnel to monitor the situation on the ground.