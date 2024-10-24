Liza Soberano makes presence felt in hollywood

With all the time she has on her hands and a longer-than-usual absence from the acting scene, it seems that Liza Soberano is trying to make her presence felt in Hollywood.
After taking a small part in Lisa Frankenstein, Soberano has not been in the spotlight, except for her week-long stay in the country to attend a fashion event.
Then, her presence was noted when a TikTok video caught a photobomber in the background. It piqued curiosity as it unwittingly showed Jeffrey Oh, a business partner of her former management, Careless PH, which is owned by James Reid. The video caused a stir on social media, coming shortly after Reid’s revelation that she had left his management.
Following that, the official announcement came that Soberano had signed with Wild, a Singapore-based management agency.
With assignments coming few and far between, Soberano has time to attend international showbiz functions, the latest being Netflix’s Emilia Perez premiere at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, where she is now based.
The short video we saw clearly showed that Soberano enjoyed her walk on the red carpet. The Netflix movie stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez were in the same event.
Last February, Soberano attended her first major Hollywood awards show, the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Fans were surprised that Ellen Adarna gave birth
Not a few were surprised to learn that former actress Ellen Adarna gave birth on 23 October.
Adarna’s husband, Derek Ramsay, announced the birth via an Instagram post, which showed the actress, their baby and Elias Modesto Cruz, Adarna’s son with John Lloyd Cruz.
“My world keeps getting better and better,” Ramsay captioned the post.
Netizens were utterly surprised to learn that Adarna had given birth.
“Wow! Ellen Adarna had such a low-key pregnancy. Congratulations!”
“Hala, nabuntis pala si Ellen! Di ako updated (Gosh, Ellen got pregnant! I wasn’t updated). Congratulations to the couple.”
Actually, the couple purposely kept Adarna’s pregnancy a secret. In an interview with Morly Alinio on his YouTube channel, Ramsay tried to fend off Alinio’s questions about Adarna’s pregnancy.
Among the celebrities who congratulated the couple on the arrival of their baby were Matteo Guidicelli, Luis Manzano, Karen Davila, Jessy Mendiola, Iya Villania, Coleen Garcia, Bianca Manalo and Kim Rodriguez.