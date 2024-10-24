Liza Soberano makes presence felt in hollywood

With all the time she has on her hands and a longer-than-usual absence from the acting scene, it seems that Liza Soberano is trying to make her presence felt in Hollywood.

After taking a small part in Lisa Frankenstein, Soberano has not been in the spotlight, except for her week-long stay in the country to attend a fashion event.

Then, her presence was noted when a TikTok video caught a photobomber in the background. It piqued curiosity as it unwittingly showed Jeffrey Oh, a business partner of her former management, Careless PH, which is owned by James Reid. The video caused a stir on social media, coming shortly after Reid’s revelation that she had left his management.