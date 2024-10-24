‘Kristine’ metro monitoring continues

The local government of Manila is closely monitoring residents living along the shorelines of Manila Bay as typhoon “Kristine” continues to pass through the area even as pre-emptive evacuations have begun this afternoon.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said in a phone interview with DAILY TRIBUNE that as of 3:40 p.m., the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) and City Engineering personnel have started pre-emptively evacuating approximately 140 families living in danger zones.

She also disclosed that waters in the area of Barangay 120 continue to rise due to high tide, while MDRRMO personnel remain on alert for possible additional pre-emptive evacuations.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) deployed a total of 262 police personnel to flood-stricken areas, particularly in La Loma, Masambong, Galas and Payatas Bagong Silangan.

QCPD director P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. said they have prioritized ensuring the safety of affected residents, assisting in evacuations, and providing security in critical areas.

Buslig said this coordinated effort was part of QCPD’s comprehensive disaster response plan aimed at mitigating the impacts of the typhoon and protecting communities most affected by rising floodwaters.

As of 5 a.m. on 24 October floodwaters have receded in the affected areas. However, the QCPD remains vigilant, closely monitoring the situation, particularly in evacuation centers where displaced families are staying.

“This response aligns with the directive of the Acting Regional Director of the National Capital Region Police Office, PMGEN Sidney S Hernia, who immediately ordered the activation of the Reactionary Standby Support Force to be placed on heightened alert to effectively respond to any emergencies,” Buslig said.