‘Kristine’ favors Bravo, Pirates

The surge of tropical storm “Kristine” is working in favor of JM Bravo and Lyceum of the Philippines University in Season 100 National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament.

With “Kristine” hitting Metro Manila, the league decided to put the Pirates’ scheduled game against College of Saint Benilde on Tuesday on hold, giving them more time to prepare while their star guard, Bravo, gets extra time to recover from a head injury that he suffered during their game against Arellano University over the weekend.

Lyceum coach Gilbert Malabanan said they are bruised and battered so getting extra days of rest is definitely a big help as they intensify their bid for a Final Four spot.

“It’s a big help for us not only JM Bravo but Mclaude Guadaña, too. Our lineup will be completed for the first time,” said Malabanan, whose wards are tied with Emilio Aguinaldo College at fifth place with a 6-6 record.

“That’s why I am so excited for our team.”

Bravo scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds against the Chiefs before suffering a scary incident in which he clashed his head with Renzo Abiera in a loose ball scramble.

Bravo was already discharged from the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan last Monday.

But Lyceum’s mental performance consultant Marcus Manalo said school doctors will still have to monitor Bravo to make sure that he will be back at full strength.

“They might also continue to assess neurological and cognitive functions such as vision, hearing, strength, balance, memory, and concentration. If everything is well then, they can decide whether Bravo can start doing limited physical activities,” Manalo said.

Meanwhile, Abiera expressed regret over what happened, saying that he already apologized to Bravo shortly after their game.

“After the game (against Lyceum) I tried to go to their dugout but by then, he was already brought to the hospital,” Abiera said.

“I already reached out to him on Messenger. I hope he saw it.”