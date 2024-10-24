‘Idiot’ Schauffele cards quadruple bogey

INZAI, Japan (AFP) — Double major winner Xander Schauffele called himself “an idiot” after carding a quadruple-bogey eight on an opening day to forget at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Japan on Thursday.

Schauffele’s three-over 73 left him 10 strokes behind the first-round leader, American Taylor Moore, who had an eagle on the 18th on his way to a 63.

The 2024 US PGA and British Open champion Schauffele found that his wayward tee shot on the par-four ninth at Narashino Country Club had wedged itself among tree roots.

He attempted twice to hit the ball but failed to dislodge it and looked set to take a third swipe at it before shaking his head, laughing and opting to take a penalty drop for an unplayable lie.

“I wanted to take a photo of it almost, how bad it was,” the 30-year-old American said.

“For me to think I can do anything definitely got me in a hole there,” he said.

“I should have just taken an unplayable, but I was an idiot and tried to hit it. Then I was stubborn and tried to hit it again, then finally took an unplayable.”

The eight was the only blemish on an otherwise uneventful three-over card which had one birdie and 16 pars.

“Overall, it was pretty low stress for most of the day,” he said after finishing in a tie for 70th.

“Like 85 percent of the day was not very stressful.”

Schauffele was not the only big name to struggle on a tough day in Chiba, near Tokyo.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa opened with a birdie three, but a bogey on the fourth hole and a double bogey two holes later on the par-five sixth set him back before he recovered with three more birdies for a one-under par 69.

“I just kind of went through a little lull, missed a couple numbers, started missing some fairways,” Morikawa said.

“Out here if you miss the fairways, it just plays a little bit tougher and you just can’t get close to the pins.”

Japan’s Olympic bronze medallist and home crowd favourite Hideki Matsuyama carded five bogeys and four birdies in a topsy-turvy one-over 71.