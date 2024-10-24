Hans Sy Sees Growth Potential in Provincial Malls

CEBU CITY — Hans Sy, chairman of the executive committee of SM Prime Holdings, has great faith in the success of SM provincial malls.

At the launch of Cebu City’s newest shopping destination, SM City JMall, Sy alluded to the challenges of running malls outside Metro Manila.

“As a matter of fact, I find the ones in the provinces more challenging, but I see more future,” Sy told DAILY TRIBUNE.

SM City JMall is SM’s fourth mall in Cebu and its 87th overall in the country.

“Every time we reach the level of 90 percent, the last 10 percent is the hardest. In the provinces, it’s still above 70 percent, so there’s more growth potential,” Sy added.

SM City JMall features a mix of modern architecture with elements of Japanese design. Its anchor tenants include The SM Store, SM Hypermarket, SM Appliance Center, Watsons, Uniqlo, Levi’s, Miniso, Pet Express, Sports Central, Ace Hardware, BDO, and Chinabank.

The newest shopping destination also offers an array of food choices, featuring both local and international cuisine.

SM City JMall follows the opening of SM Caloocan last May. Also opening this year are SM City San Fernando La Union and SM City Laoag.

SM City Cebu, on the other hand, is undergoing redevelopment and will be completed by 2025.