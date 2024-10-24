Great British Festival 2024 Highlights Business Growth and Educational Opportunities

The Great British Festival 2024, organized in coordination with the British Embassy Manila, the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, and the British Council Philippines, successfully concluded on 19-20 October. The festival showcased 56 companies across various sectors, including education, food and beverage, banking, cybersecurity, and automotive, featuring both British and local businesses.

This year’s event highlighted the significant growth of British business in the Philippines, with the number of participating companies nearly doubling from 38 in 2023. Featured businesses included Land Rover Philippines, Air Adventure Flying Club, Union Bank, Marks and Spencer, GSM Premium Gin, The Tattooed Baker, London Underground Pizza, The Berry Company, and many others.

“We have amazing businesses, whether British companies operating here in the Philippines or Philippine businesses in the UK, demonstrating the momentum we have in trade and investment between our two countries,” said His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Laure Beaufils.

The event, themed around British literature, also featured cultural performances, West End musicals, fashion contests, and improv acts celebrating the deep cultural influence of British arts on Filipino society.

Attendees participated in activities like Zumba sessions set to British pop music, cricket and football games, scavenger hunts, and storytelling sessions for children.

Additionally, Filipino performers Nica Del Rosario and HEY JUNE! energized the event with live performances celebrating British music.

Beyond business and culture, the festival highlighted educational opportunities in the UK. Among the ten participating universities were Cardiff University, Royal Holloway University of London, Kingston University London, and Teesside University.

Lotus Postrado, Director of the British Council of the Philippines, emphasized that the festival serves as a platform to provide information and access to students wishing to study in the UK, thereby strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. She also underscored scholarship programs such as Transnational Education (TNE) programs, which allow students to study in both the Philippines and the UK.

“It’s not just about studying in the UK but also fostering collaborations between the Philippines and the UK in education. For instance, we’ve developed 15 or 16 two-year programs between the two countries,” Postrado added.