Grave disrespect

Dear Editor,

The recent statement of Vice President Sara Duterte raised eyebrows — literally and figuratively — regarding the exhumation of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s remains.

It has, no doubt, sparked outrage and ignited a national conversation, and why not? The Vice President’s declaration that she would exhume Marcos Sr.’s remains and cast it out at sea is unfathomable and it has been met with condemnation from various sectors, with many finding it disrespectful and a violation of moral principles.

Exhumation, especially of a former head of state, necessitates a legal process that respects the deceased and the family’s wishes and Duterte’s off-the-cuff remark disregards these legalities and instead suggests a course of action driven by emotion rather than reason.

Several lawmakers have called for the Vice President to undergo a psychological examination, which could lead to debates since if she does so, it may set a precedent for other government officials and lawmakers who make remarks bordering on the outrageous.

But, personally, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s swift criticism of the Vice President’s statement was a welcome intervention as he rightly pointed out the inappropriateness of such a threat coming from a high-ranking official.

His emphasis on moral principles underscores the gravity of Duterte’s words because whether we like it or not, the remains of a deceased — regardless of their actions in life — deserve a level of dignity.

Duterte’s threat goes against this basic human decency.

There is no doubt the Marcos Sr. era was a contentious period in Philippine history, as the human rights abuses and alleged corruption that occurred then continue to cast a long shadow.

However, I think the proper way to address those issues is not through vindictive pronouncements. A far more productive approach would be to strengthen the democratic institutions, uphold the rule of law, and pursue truth through judicial processes.

Duterte’s statement also raises concerns about her temperament and judgment because, as Vice President, she is expected to exhibit a level of decorum and statesmanship befitting her position.

Her “flippant” threat regarding Marcos Sr.’s remains undermines public confidence in her ability to handle sensitive issues with reason and respect for the law, not to mention the legal complexities surrounding such an act.

We cannot deny the fact that the Marcos burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani has been a source of contention since it occurred in 2016, and while the legality of the burial is a separate debate, Duterte’s proposed solution only adds fuel to the fire.

A more constructive approach would be to focus on initiatives that foster healing and reconciliation within Philippine society, which could involve education programs that shed light on the dark realities of the Marcos era to ensure that they are never repeated.

The Philippines deserves leaders who promote unity, justice, and respect for the law, and in all these the Vice President falls far short of expectations.

Maria Purificacion Concepcion

pure_mary1989@yahoo.com