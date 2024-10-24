Fil-British booter makes Filipinas debut

Aston Villa defender Maz Pacheco makes her debut for the Philippines during the Pink Ladies Cup against Jordan this Saturday in Turkey.

Also included in the calendar is a 30 October clash with Congo with the Filipino-British player in the Women’s Super League in England likewise joining hands with Olivia McDaniel, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long and Sarina Bolden.

This will be a buildup for the Filipinas for next year’s ASEAN Women’s Championship as they defend the title they won in 2022.

Filipinas coach Mark Torcaso said they want to build a new style of play that will serve as a trademark of their future performances.

“This is an exciting group and we are very much looking forward to Turkey. We will roll out our new playing style and begin to build for our Asian Cup qualification, as well as the AFF (ASEAN Women’s Championship) and SEA (Southeast Asian) Games,” Torcaso said.

“This is a great chance for us to get our players back together after a long time away from each other.”

Also joining the Filipinas’ Turkish camp are Sara Eggesvik, Angie Beard, Jessika Cowart, Chandler McDaniel, Bella Flanigan, Quinley Quezada and Katrina Guillou.

Inna Palacios, Nina Meollo, Rhea Chan, Janae Defazio, Anicka Castañeda, Judy Connoly, Kaya Hawkinson, Isabella Pasion, Jaclyn Sawicki, Alessandrea Carpio and Meryll Serrano make up the squad.