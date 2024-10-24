ELECTRIFYING A CLEANER FUTURE: Highlights from the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit

LOOK: The 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS), in partnership with the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), BYD, Dong Feng, Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc., Nissan Philippines, Inc., Chery Auto Philippines, VinFast Auto Philippines Corp., and various car manufacturers, kicked off amid rainy weather on Thursday, 24 October 2024, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The Climate Change Commission, led by Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, delivered a keynote address encouraging both road users and carmakers to lead the way, work together, spark the change we need, and sustain the journey toward a cleaner, greener, and more resilient Philippines. Additionally, maritime electrification is moving toward greener transportation with the introduction of a prototype electric passenger ferry for inland waterways by E-Mobility Sail, targeting it as an alternative to the diesel engine fleet. Photos via Larry Cruz