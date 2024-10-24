E-sports funfare, top tech Deals await at Cyberzone, Cebu SM J Mall

The Cyberzone in SM J Mall in Cebu is launching its latest branch with a two-day jampacked gaming tournament this coming weekend!

Fighting and basketball game fans, get ready! Tekken 8 brings the heat on Day 1 (26 October), while NBA 2K tips off on Day 2 (27 October). With a P10,000 daily prize pool up for grabs, the competition is about to get thrilling.



“As Cyberzone constantly reaches out to the evolving esports community, our entrance to the highly urbanized city of Mandaue will provide not just memorable gaming experiences but tech-assured shopping through the largest and premium tech hub in the country," says Mr. Patrick G. Pacla, Vice President, Operations and Marketing (Sponsorship and Cyberzone), SM Supermalls.

Upgrade Your Tech and Gaming with Cyberzone's Hottest Deals

Whether upgrading your gaming setup, grabbing the latest game titles, or finding the best #TechAssured finds that fit your wants and needs, you’ve got them all at the country’s ultimate tech and gaming hotspot: Cyberzone. #GotITatCyberzone!

Don’t forget to stay updated on the latest and greatest in tech deals by checking out Cyberzone at an SM Mall near you or through the SM Malls Online app. Make sure to also follow SM Cyberzone on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or by visiting www.smcyberzone.com for all your tech and gaming needs!

