Drug den near Palace raided

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), along with the Presidential Security Group (PSG), raided an alleged drug den operating within the Malacañang complex, resulting in the arrest of a suspected drug pusher for shabu.

The suspect was identified as Edgar Ventura, alias “Face,” who was caught inside his house in the San Miguel area of Manila, a few meters away from the Palace.

Reports said his alleged partner-in-crime, Francisco Soriano, alias “Juntot,” managed to evade the authorities and is now at large.

The two suspects face charges of violating Republic Act No. 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The case has been filed with the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

Prior to the raid, the NBI received intelligence reports on the suspects’ involvement in the sale of methamphetamine, or shabu, and their alleged operation of a drug den right inside the Malacañang complex.

The NBI conducted a series of “test buys” that confirmed the illicit activity, which prompted the joint anti-drug operation.

On 16 October, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and local police, a raid was conducted at 946 Nicanor Padilla Street, San Miguel, Manila.

Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 37 issued the search warrant which led to the discovery of nine heat-sealed sachets containing suspected shabu, along with drug paraphernalia.

Agents then nabbed Ventura, who was taken to the NBI for booking and processing. The seized items are being examined by the NBI Forensic Chemistry Division.