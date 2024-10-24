DoE must bump up projects amid EVOSS

The Department of Energy (DoE) was urged to focus on developing energy-generation projects to implement the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) system to ensure a steady supply and reduce electricity costs in the country.

Senator Win Gatchalian said a total of 263 million has already been allocated for EVOSS since 2019.

An additional P36 million budget was requested for 2025.

“Let us focus first on generation projects because sufficient electricity supply is important. We need to perfect that first before expanding into the other sectors,” Gatchalian, the Senate Committee on Energy vice-chairperson, told reporters on Thursday.

The aspiration is for the system to process applications. But admittedly, it is complicated as you expand,” he added.

The senator said there’s a need to allocate a sizable amount already for EVOSS over the years.

“We need to see its full potential being realized with that amount so that it will not be a bottomless pit, so to speak,” he added.

EVOSS speeds up process

Once fully implemented, Gatchalian said the EVOSS system reduces processing time by around 269 days, bringing average processing time to only 85 days depending on the location and type of generation facility.

The Department of Agrarian Reform, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, and the National Water Regulatory Board are among the agencies that have yet to incorporate their processes into the system.

Republic Act 11234, which created the EVOSS system, was signed into law in March 2019. It aims to streamline the permitting process for developing energy projects in the country.

The EVOSS system applies to all new power generation, transmission, or distribution projects in the country and should integrate permits required by various line agencies and local government units.

Gatchalian stressed that EVOSS can speed up project approvals, increase competition, improve transparency, and ultimately enhance efficiency by optimizing the energy sector’s processes.

According to Gatchalian, the President’s recent directive for DoE to expedite the integration of all applications and permitting processes for energy projects through EVOSS should compel agencies under the executive department to participate in the integration process.

“That sends a signal to other departments to take energy projects seriously and join the system, as that is the design of EVOSS,” he noted.