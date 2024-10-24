DigiPlus launches tech bootcamp, targets doubling R&D by yearend

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the listed company that operates digital gaming platforms like BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and PeryaGame, aims to double its research and development (R&D) capacity this year as part of its efforts to create products and services tailored for Filipino audiences.

In a media statement on Thursday, DigiPlus said it has already expanded its Local Development Team by over 200 percent and plans to double that growth by year’s end.

To support the initiative, the company announced the launch of a five-month DigiPlus Technology Bootcamp designed to empower local tech experts.

"Innovation is part of our DNA at DigiPlus, and we are driven by a commitment to elevate the player experience with the right technology," DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco said.

"Our R&D team is at the heart of this transformation, and we are on the lookout for the brightest Filipino tech talents to develop the next generation of products that will shape the future of DigiPlus."

The bootcamp is an intensive program designed to equip aspiring tech professionals with technical mastery, hands-on experience, and mentorship. It covers everything from core technical skills to advanced projects, using the latest tools and frameworks that drive innovation in digital entertainment.

DigiPlus takes a tech-first approach, ensuring participants gain the expertise and confidence needed to meet the demands of the fast-evolving digital economy.

The company is currently hiring for backend, frontend, iOS, Android, and Quality Assurance (QA) roles, each of which will be paired with dedicated mentors.

DigiPlus’ advanced QA program allows fresh graduates to immerse themselves in a highly technical environment, working directly on product development from the outset.

A standout example of DigiPlus' research-driven innovation is Perya Games, particularly the recently launched Pinoy Drop Ball. The game brings the traditional Filipino carnival experience to digital platforms nationwide.