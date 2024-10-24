DHSUD regional offices told: Provide swift shelter assistance

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Thursday announced that it has already started to facilitate quick provision of assistance to affected families under the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP).

This comes as DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar ordered the agency’s regional directors in typhoon-affected areas to start collaborating with local government units (LGUs) to facilitate the expeditious provision of assistance to families affected by “Kristine.”

Acuzar also stressed that it is in compliance to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to extend all necessary assistance to local government units affected by the typhoon.

“We must be on-board with the LGUs for fast validation as to when and who needs immediate help because of house damage,” Acuzar said. “We must give immediate assistance because it is needed now.”

In response, DHSUD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Randy Escolango immediately issued a memorandum to regional offices in the areas affected by “Kristine” enjoining them to “adopt an anticipatory and proactive approach in actively coordinating with the LGUs within their respective jurisdictions.”

“In line with this, your ROs must ensure that information about the DHSUD’s financial assistance under the IDSAP is effectively communicated. This includes the provision to concerned LGUs of complete and accurate forms in order to facilitate the processing of IDSAP requests,” the memo said.

Under IDSAP, the DHSUD provides cash assistance amounting to P30,000 for those with totally damaged houses due to calamities, man-made or natural, and P10,000 for the partially damaged.

To recall, Acuzar on Tuesday ordered the activation of shelter clusters in Regional Offices in Ilocos Region (RO1), Cagayan Valley (RO2), Central Luzon (RO3), Calabarzon (RO4A), Mimaropa (4B), Bicol Region (RO5), Western Visayas (RO6), Central Visayas (RO7), Eastern Visayas (RO8), the National Capital Region (NCR) and Cordillera Administrative Region to ensure preparedness.

The DHSUD is the lead agency for shelter and housing programs during response, early recovery and rehabilitation by virtue of NDRRMC Resolution 10 Series of 2021.