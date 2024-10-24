Dam water release protocol revised

Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive for a “measured response” to prevent flooding in downstream communities, the National Power Corporation (Napocor) has adopted a new set of protocols for releasing water from dams.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Napocor’s flood operation manager, Maria Teresa Sierra, explained the previous water release procedure and the changes being implemented.

“Under the previous protocol, we typically released excess water when the dams were already full,” she said. “Before our amendment, we thought it was enough to provide a sufficient lead time to warn the public, so the notice was usually around four hours.”

Sierra elaborated on the changes in the new protocol, saying, “Now, we have amended our protocol to issue a notice on the preparatory phase for the dam discharge, warning operation or spilling operation at least 24 hours before and informing the LGUs.”

She emphasized that these changes would allow Napocor to better manage dam operations, providing more time for downstream communities to prepare for potential flooding.

She explained that each dam serves a unique purpose. For instance, Angat Dam functions as a multipurpose dam, maintaining specific water levels to ensure an adequate water supply for Metro Manila and to meet irrigation requirements for the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga.

Reflecting on past experiences, Sierra said that Napocor has learned valuable lessons from previous typhoons when dam water had to be released.

“The primary challenge we face is climate change, which has made weather patterns and the dynamics unpredictable,” she noted.

Sierra highlighted the unpredictability of weather conditions, such as the trajectory of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, which rapidly changed.

As a result, protocols must be continually revised to address changes in weather patterns, storm trajectories, and the varying characteristics of rivers, which differ in size and depth.

“We want to assure the communities that water releases have been minimized unless we experience exceptionally heavy rain that leaves us no other option but to release a larger amount of water to ensure the safety of dams,” she said.

In addition to its role of providing electricity and managing power generation assets, Napocor is responsible for overseeing major dams across Luzon and Mindanao.

In Luzon, Napocor manages five major dams: Ambuklao and Binga Dams in Benguet, San Roque Dam in Pangasinan, Angat Dam in Bulacan and Caliraya Dam in Laguna.