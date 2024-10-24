Cops recover stolen vehicle

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU) announced on Thursday the recovery of a stolen Mitsubishi Montero that was reported missing in Las Piñas City last 17 September 2024.

QCPD director P/Col. Melecio Buslig Jr. said DACU operatives traced the stolen vehicle — abandoned without a conduction sticker or plate number — to Payatas, Quezon City.

Meantime, DACU chief P/Lt. Col. Hector Ortencio revealed that the dark gray Mitsubishi Montero, with engine number 4N15UK54235 and chassis number MMBGUKR10SH001515, was one of several vehicles listed in a series of carnapping incidents reported at the Las Piñas Police Station.

Upon receiving information about the carnapping incident on 18 October 2024, DACU immediately launched an operation. A team dispatched to Payatas led to the discovery of the stolen vehicle.

After a thorough technical inspection, authorities confirmed that the vehicle matched the description of the missing Mitsubishi Montero.

The recovered vehicle is now impounded at the QCPD for further investigation as authorities continue to identify the individuals responsible for the carnapping and determine the rightful owner.

“I would like to commend the District Anti-Carnapping Unit led by P/Lt. Col. Hector Ortencio for this successful operation,” Buslig said.

“This success underscores our dedication to combating criminal activities and our commitment to public safety. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities for immediate response,” he added.