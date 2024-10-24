Chavit promises to help Filipino athletes

If and when he gets elected as senator, Luis “Chavit” Singson will not hesitate to lend his helping hand to Filipino athletes.

A former governor, congressman and mayor in the province of Ilocos Sur, Singson yesterday stressed that he is very much willing to help Filipino athletes in sustaining the momentum created by their historic finish in the Paris Olympics last August.

Sports has a special spot in Singson’s heart.

He serves as business manager of former Olympian Charly Suarez in his professional career and is the chairman emeritus of the Philippine National Shooting Association.

He is also an avid sports fan who never declines whenever professional leagues like the Philippine Basketball Association and Premier Volleyball League play in his province.

“I want to help sustain the momentum of our national athletes,” said Singson, who is shooting for one of the 12 spots in the senate in the midterm elections in May, during a luncheon meeting with select sportswriters on a rainy Thursday.

Also coming with Singson was his daughter, partylist Rep. Richelle Singson-Michael, who is seeking re-election as the first nominee of Ako Ilokano Ako partylist.

Singson-Michael, whose husband, Richard, is a former basketball player, said that her father aims to fight for a bigger budget that will boost the country’s grassroots program.

“On sports development, should Manong Chavit be in the Senate, of course, he will be for the increase of the budget of our national athletes,” Singson-Michael said.

“That has been our perennial problem — there’s not enough budget for our athletes and sports development so we’re not able to produce quality athletes who will represent us in major international competitions.”

She added that her father will put premium on boosting the grassroots program of sports where the country has a good chance of winning like boxing, weightlifting and gymnastics.

“He will be in full support of the increase in the budget for sports development, especially in sports where we have good chances of winning like boxing, and now, weightlifting and gymnastics. You can see some talents there that are rising. Those are the sports that we should give bigger budget to so that we will have more Olympic medalists.”

“For sure, he will be very supportive of sports youth and grassroots development.”

The 83-year-old Singson said he admires Carlos Yulo, but he should start repairing his relationship with his family, especially his mother.

In fact, he is offering him P5 million just to bury the hatchet with his mother, who had been at odds with him even before his success in the Summer Olympics.

“He should love his family,” said Singson, who is willing to open his wallet just to see the country’s national treasure returning to the good graces of his family.

“I am willing to give him P5 million just to make peace with his family. And his parents, I will give them P1 million once they settle their difference with Caloy.”

Singson said he will never hesitate to help — from elite athletes like Suarez and Yulo down to young athletes and rising stars.

“The government should always support our athletes,” said Singson, who also maintains a very good relationship with eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

“Given the chance, I will help. Basta kung sino ang humingi ng tulong, tutulungan ko.”