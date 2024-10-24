Celebrating Filipino Heritage: The 2024 National Arts and Crafts Fair Opens in Mandaluyong City

In her welcome remarks, Senator Legarda expressed her enthusiasm for the event, underscoring its vital role in preserving and promoting cultural traditions. "The NACF has served as a powerful platform to mainstream our indigenous arts, crafts, fashion, and cultural heritage into broader markets, allowing local artisans, MSMEs, and our Indigenous communities to gain visibility, access new markets, and sustain their livelihoods," she stated.

Legarda emphasized the enduring value of handmade crafts in a rapidly modernizing world: "In a world where modern technology often overshadows the traditional, their work proves that nothing can match the beauty of crafts made by hand, with heart and soul poured into every product. They do not just do their crafts for livelihood; they do it to keep the tradition alive, to pass on a piece of their culture, and to safeguard the richness of our heritage for future generations."

This year's NACF features a diverse array of exhibits from various regions, highlighting handmade crafts, intricately woven fabrics, and traditional products. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to appreciate and purchase authentic, locally-made items while engaging directly with Indigenous communities and artisans, learning the stories and traditions that inspire their creations.