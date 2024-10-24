Celebrating Filipino Heritage: The 2024 National Arts and Crafts Fair Opens in Mandaluyong City

The vibrant spirit of Filipino artistry is on full display as the much-anticipated 2024 National Arts and Crafts Fair (NACF) officially opened its doors on 23 October 2024, at the Megatrade Halls 1-3, located on the 5th Level of Mega B in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City. Now in its seventh edition, the NACF has firmly established itself as a premier platform for promoting the Filipino creative industry, showcasing the rich tapestry of traditional arts, crafts, fashion, and cultural heritage from across the archipelago.
Conceptualized and supported by Senator Loren Legarda since its inception in 2016, the NACF has blossomed into an annual celebration of Filipino ingenuity. The fair brings together local artisans, indigenous communities, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to present their work to a broader consumer market, fostering appreciation for Filipino craftsmanship.
In her welcome remarks, Senator Legarda expressed her enthusiasm for the event, underscoring its vital role in preserving and promoting cultural traditions. "The NACF has served as a powerful platform to mainstream our indigenous arts, crafts, fashion, and cultural heritage into broader markets, allowing local artisans, MSMEs, and our Indigenous communities to gain visibility, access new markets, and sustain their livelihoods," she stated.
Legarda emphasized the enduring value of handmade crafts in a rapidly modernizing world: "In a world where modern technology often overshadows the traditional, their work proves that nothing can match the beauty of crafts made by hand, with heart and soul poured into every product. They do not just do their crafts for livelihood; they do it to keep the tradition alive, to pass on a piece of their culture, and to safeguard the richness of our heritage for future generations."
This year's NACF features a diverse array of exhibits from various regions, highlighting handmade crafts, intricately woven fabrics, and traditional products. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to appreciate and purchase authentic, locally-made items while engaging directly with Indigenous communities and artisans, learning the stories and traditions that inspire their creations.
Senator Legarda delivered a heartfelt message to the artisans, MSMEs, and Indigenous communities she has long championed. "To all the artisans, MSMEs, and Indigenous communities: Your work is our heritage. It is who we are as Filipinos. As a steadfast advocate of culture and the arts, I commit that I will continue to honor and preserve the excellence of the Filipino people."
The NACF runs for five days, from 23-27 October 2024, and is organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in coordination with its Regional and Provincial Offices, the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP), and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), with the support of Senator Loren Legarda. This event not only showcases the rich heritage of the Philippines but also celebrates the resilience and creativity of its people, ensuring that their stories and crafts are passed down to future generations.