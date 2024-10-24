Cases filed vs Goma, 11 CIDG cops

TACLOBAN CITY — Criminal cases were filed against Leyte 4th district Representative Richard Gomez, a mayor and 11 members and officers of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) before the provincial prosecutor’s office on Wednesday, 23 October.

Albert Morilla, barangay captain of Manlawaan in Tabango, Leyte, through a special power of attorney issued by the real complainant Darlito Sevilla, filed cases of conspiracy for grave coercion and grave threat against Gomez.

Also named respondents were Tabango Mayor Bernard Jonathan Remandaman, lawyer Rem Beryl Veloso, CIDG regional chief Col. Arwin Tadeo, Police Executive Master Sergeant Samson Picardal, Pat. Fernand Songalia and eight other John Does.

In his complaint affidavit, Morilla said Anthony Nunez, a brother of complainant Sevilla, sought his assistance after CIDG operatives from Ormoc and Tacloban visited him thrice last September where he was coerced and intimidated to execute a sworn affidavit to implicate former Leyte Third Dist. Rep. Vicente Veloso as the mastermind in the 2016 killing of Nuñez’ brother.

Nuñez’ daughter, Aida Nuñez, also told Morilla that she was told to meet Remandaban twice last August and September where the mayor allegedly offered her P1 million and P5 million, respectively in exchange for a sworn affidavit that will implicate Veloso to the killing. Remandaban allegedly told her that Gomez will pay the amount and will take care of her family.

Veloso is running in the May 2025 national and local elections for Leyte’s Fourth District congressional seat against incumbent Gomez. He is a former congressman representing Leyte’s third district.

Then barangay councilor Anthony Nuñez, a brother of Darlito, was shot dead last 25 January 2016 inside a cockpit in Tabango by still an unknown gunman.

Morilla, in his affidavit, said the CIDG operatives who went to see him thrice last September wanted him to implicate Veloso as the mastermind of the killing in exchange for a livelihood in Manila, a 24-hour security and P5 million in cash.

In the second visit of the operatives, Darlito told Morilla that the team leader came on the direction of the CIDG regional chief to get him to execute the affidavit implicating Veloso though intimidation.

Morilla said he showed Darlito photos of CIDG personnel that was available at the CIDG office and identified Picardal and Songalia as among those who came to intimidate him.