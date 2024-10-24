Brewing Hope to End Polio

LOOK: On 23 October, World Polio Day, Rotary Club of Rizal Premier President Allyn Cabarles led the launch of the "10K Cups to End Polio" initiative, which aims to raise funds to assist victims of infectious diseases while also raising awareness about polio and its prevention, at Kaulayaw Coffee in Antipolo City. The "10K Cups to End Polio" project aims to sell 10,000 cups of Kaulayaw Coffee, with a portion of the proceeds supporting Rotary International's efforts to provide free vaccines and promote campaigns against the infectious disease polio. Analy Labor











