Book Nook, Best Buddies Philippines launch book celebrating neurodiversity

As a step towards creating inclusive spaces, Book Nook and Best Buddies Philippines (BBP) recently hosted a book launch for "One Extra Sparkle," the first early fiction series featuring a child protagonist with Down syndrome.

The event, held on 6 October at the Book Nook branch in SM Aura, Bonifacio Global City, marked an important step in celebrating neurodiversity in children's literature.

The series' first book, "Ellie and the Marriage List," follows Ellie, a neurodivergent 10-year-old "whose extra sparkle never fails to shine bright," embarking on a summer adventure full of friendship and self-discovery.

Lantana editor Katrina Gutierrez said launching the series during Down Syndrome Awareness Month made it even more special, as it amplified its heartfelt message of love, inclusion, and the extra sparkle every child with Down syndrome brings to the world.

The event, organized in partnership with SM Cares, featured reading sessions, art activities, and opportunities for social interaction, providing a space where children of all abilities could engage in activities tailored to their interests and needs.

The event was held in partnership with BBP, which is known for fostering inclusion and opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, an advocacy that mirrors SM Cares' efforts to create an environment that cares for PWDs and understands their needs in all its malls as part of its promise of being a "Mall for All."

The book launch is part of Book Nook’s ongoing effort to create enriching and supportive experiences for all participants through active collaboration with like-minded organizations and is all part of a broader commitment to accessibility and community-building for the PWD sector, with more inclusive events eyed in the future.