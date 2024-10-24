Bong Go Supports Marginalized Filipinos in Cebu City

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting marginalized Filipinos by assisting indigents from various sectors in Cebu City on Tuesday, 22 October. The event, held at the gymnasiums of Barangays Cogon Pardo and Zapatera, saw Go’s Malasakit Team providing essential items such as snacks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 947 beneficiaries, along with select recipients receiving shoes and mobile phones.

In collaboration with Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, beneficiaries also received financial assistance from the national government, enhancing the support offered during the event.

In a video message, Senator Go emphasized the importance of ongoing government support for pro-poor programs that address the basic needs of underserved communities. “Sa panahon ngayon, ang pinakamahalaga ay matulungan ang ating mga kababayan na hirap sa buhay. Kaya naman patuloy kong isusulong ang mga programang makakapagbigay ng ginhawa sa kanila,” he stated.

Go reiterated the need for government initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty, particularly during crises. “Kami ay nandito upang tumulong sa abot ng aming makakaya. Ipagpapatuloy ko ang aking bisyo na magserbisyo,” he assured attendees.