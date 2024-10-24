Bong Go Supports Marginalized Filipinos in Cebu City

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting marginalized Filipinos by assisting indigents from various sectors in Cebu City on Tuesday, 22 October. The event, held at the gymnasiums of Barangays Cogon Pardo and Zapatera, saw Go’s Malasakit Team providing essential items such as snacks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 947 beneficiaries, along with select recipients receiving shoes and mobile phones.
In collaboration with Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, beneficiaries also received financial assistance from the national government, enhancing the support offered during the event.
In a video message, Senator Go emphasized the importance of ongoing government support for pro-poor programs that address the basic needs of underserved communities. “Sa panahon ngayon, ang pinakamahalaga ay matulungan ang ating mga kababayan na hirap sa buhay. Kaya naman patuloy kong isusulong ang mga programang makakapagbigay ng ginhawa sa kanila,” he stated.
Go reiterated the need for government initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty, particularly during crises. “Kami ay nandito upang tumulong sa abot ng aming makakaya. Ipagpapatuloy ko ang aking bisyo na magserbisyo,” he assured attendees.
As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also urged those in need of medical assistance to visit the Malasakit Centers in Cebu City, including Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital, and Cebu City Medical Center. Established under Republic Act 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, the Malasakit Centers consolidate all government medical assistance programs, making it easier for indigent patients to access necessary healthcare services.
Since the program's inception, it has expanded to 166 centers nationwide, serving over 15 million Filipinos. Go emphasized the critical role these centers play in ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all.
In addition to the centers in Cebu City, there are Malasakit Centers located in Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, and Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City.
Concluding his message, Go encouraged beneficiaries to maintain hope despite their challenges. “Sa kabila ng mga pagsubok, palagi tayong magtulungan, magmalasakit sa kapwa, upang malagpasan natin ang anumang hamon,” he said, reaffirming his dedication to advocating for the welfare of the underprivileged.