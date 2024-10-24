Amid ‘Kristine’ wrath ‘Stormtroopers’ dispatched to Bicol

CATBALOGAN CITY — The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army, has mobilized its Emergency Response Company and equipment to provide critical assistance and assist in the rescue of victims of the massive flooding in the Bicol region brought by typhoon “Kristine.”

Brig. Gen. Perfecto Peñaredondo, 8ID’s Acting Division Commander, said the division is fully prepared to assist local government units with evacuation efforts, rescue operations, and the distribution of relief goods.

Capt. Jefferson Mariano, 8ID spokesperson, said the emergency response team is composed of one officer and 22 personnel.

Peñaredondo said the troops are equipped with specialized rescue gear, transport vehicles, and essential medical supplies to ensure that the affected populations receive immediate aid and support.

The 8ID emergency response company will be working in close coordination with the Office of Civil Defense and local disaster response agencies, to mitigate the effects of the typhoon on vulnerable areas, with a focus on safety, security, and the prompt delivery of aid.

“As we deploy, our priority is safety — both for our troops and the communities we serve. We will work closely with local authorities, relief organizations, and other stakeholders to ensure a unified and effective response,” Peñaredondo said.

Relief support

As this developed, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian assured Thursday that the agency has enough supplies to provide continuous relief support to local government units (LGUs) battered by the impact of “Kristine.”

The DSWD chief said the LGUs of Bicol have so far picked up their requests of 50,000 boxes of family food packs from the agency’s Field Office 5 to support their relief operations for their respective constituents.

The Social Security System (SSS) also Thursday announced that members and pensioners affected by the onslaught of “Kristine”could immediately avail themselves of salary and pension loans for their monetary needs.

“As part of our proactive response to the urgent financial needs of our members and pensioners during natural calamities, the SSS loan programs are readily available to support their recovery,” SSS senior vice president for Lending and Asset Management Group Pedro T. Baoy said.

To qualify for a one-month salary loan, employed, self-employed, and voluntary members must have 36 monthly contributions, six of which should be within the last 12 months before the month of the loan application.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said that the commercial flight operations at Bicol International Airport have resumed today. At approximately 5:06 a.m., Cebgo flight DG6193 (MNL-DRP) made a successful landing this morning.

However, Cebu Pacific (CEB) flights 5J325 and 5J326 (MNL-DRP-MNL) were canceled as planned due to “Kristine.”

At the Basco Airport, all Manila-Basco-Manila flights are still canceled. The numbers of affected passengers are 82 inbound and 69 outbound.