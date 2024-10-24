Always looking ahead: The dream continues

Greener and community-centric spaces

With the gradual transition to a new era of technology and innovation, SM is transforming its malls into more sustainable, greener spaces for the public and making their visit meaningful, where they can have deeper connections with their local community.

Notable developments such as that in SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM City Bacolod, SM City Cebu and SM City Iloilo reflect SM Group’s advocacy in creating both sustainable and community-centric design spaces to provide customers with a convenient and comfortable mall experience.

In collaboration with some of its partners, SM also adheres to its social responsibility to help the country be a better place to live in such as SM Cares’ participation in this year’s International Coastal Cleanup Day, where it broke a record for the biggest number of volunteers who joined the global movement and collected 135,000 kilograms of waste for disposal.

A total of 23,320 people from different organizations and communities participated in the nationwide event in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, local government units and concerned agencies in their commitment toward cleaner oceans.