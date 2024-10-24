All new HORI7ON, all new ‘Anchor High’

Just a year after its debut, HORI7ON, a rising global boy group with Filipino roots, is set to perform its second solo concert, featuring all-new songs and performances for its fans, on 3 November at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In a press conference on 18 October, HORI7ON teased the performances for their upcoming concert titled “Daytour: Anchor High.”

According to Marcus, the upcoming concert will offer a distinct and more immersive experience than their first one.

“I’m sure many people might think it’s a little similar to the first one, but as much as possible, we really wanted this to be a more connected concert for our audience compared to the first one,” Marcus said.

The group’s leader, Vince, added that fans are likely to see a shift in both their musical style and stage presence as they embrace a new era in “Daytour: Anchor High.”

“We have been showing sides of youthfulness and our natural selves… eventually, we’re going to grow up and mature as we age. So of course, the concept and the music will evolve with that,” Vince said. “I’m so excited to finally close this chapter.”

The group also expressed excitement for “Daytour: Anchor High,” noting that the members are more involved in the show’s production and are eager to showcase their talents.

“We really wanted to make this a more personalized concert compared to the first one,” Marcus said.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this event, especially after the success of their debut concert, which showcased their potential as performers on a grand stage. This new concert promises to elevate that experience with fresh elements and deeper engagement with the audience.

Not only did they have input on the entire concept and performances, but this concert will also mark a significant milestone for the group as they showcase all-new songs, written by members Vince and Marcus.

Since their official debut in 2023, they have gained a significant following, particularly in Southeast Asia and among K-pop fans.

The group’s journey began when seven Filipino members — Vince, Marcus, Kyler, Kim, Reyster, Winston and Jeromy — were chosen to form the group after participating in a survival reality show called Dream Maker, a joint collaboration between ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment.

HORI7ON’s members are known for their versatility, seamlessly transitioning between singing, dancing and contributing to their own music production.