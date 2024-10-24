5 Dawlah members killed in Lanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Five members of the Dawlah Islamiyah (DI) were killed, one was wounded and another was arrested during a brief encounter with the group in Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte province.

Brig. Gen. Anthon G. Abrina, commander of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade yesterday, said police and military troops encountered some DI members after they tried to serve a warrant of arrest against two notorious DI members in Barangay Banco, Sultan Naga Dimaporo on Wednesday.

Abrina identified the two DI gunmen as Uya Dama Munagen, also known as Lagbas, and Musa Monagen Dama, who were both wanted for murder, kidnapping, and serious illegal detention.

According to Abrina, as the joint PNP and Army officers approached to serve the warrants, they encountered armed resistance from the suspects, who opened fire using high-powered assault rifles.

The law enforcement officers were forced to defend themselves leading to a brief encounter that resulted in the death of five DI members, including Munagen and Dama, he said.

The police also arrested a DI member after the clash and recovered another wounded DI gunman, Abrina said.

Recovered from the clashed scene were two pistols, three M16 assault rifles, three M1 Garand rifles, assorted rifle magazines, an undetermined amount of ammunition of various calibers, ammunition clips for M1 Garand, and two fragmentary grenades.

The police operation was conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Offices 9 and 10, with assistance from the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion, the 1st Light Reaction Company, and soldiers of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade.

Abrina said, “The success of this joint operation highlights the crucial collaboration between the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Our troops were prepared to assist in ensuring the safety and security of the community.”

“We will continue to work closely with the PNP and other agencies to ensure that those who threaten our peace and security are held accountable. The community can rely on us to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing any threats,” Abrina pointed out.