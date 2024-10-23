WHO: Less than half of HIV-infected Pinoys get treatment

A recent World Health Organization (WHO) report found that fewer than half of Filipinos living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are undergoing treatment.

While the estimated antiretroviral therapy (ART) coverage among people living with HIV (PLHIV) in the Western Pacific Region increased significantly from one percent in 2000 to 73 percent in 2022, this coverage is still slightly lower than the global estimate of 76 percent.

The WHO noted that the Philippines, alongside Fiji and Mongolia, had the lowest ART coverage in the Region in 2022, adding that less than half of the population with HIV are taking treatment in the Philippines.

It also stressed that major progress needs to be made in several countries, including the Philippines, to meet the targets of the United Nations Joint Programme on HIV/AIDS.

The UNAIDS Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026 has set “95-95-95” targets to be met by 2030.