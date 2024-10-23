Week-long op net 25 most wanted in Central Luzon

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga—In a week-long crackdown on crime, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) successfully apprehended 25 of the region's most wanted individuals, along with 188 other wanted persons.



The operation, which spanned from October 15 to 22, underscores PRO3's commitment to bringing high-profile fugitives to justice and ensuring the safety of Central Luzon communities, according to PRO3 regional director PBGen. Rederico Maranan.



The apprehended individuals face serious charges, including rape, murder, theft, child abuse, robbery, illegal drug offenses, homicide, and attempted murder.



Maranan emphasized the vital role of community involvement in achieving these successes, stating, "We are dedicated to delivering justice and maintaining peace in our region. This can only be achieved with the active cooperation of the public."



He further urged the community to remain vigilant and continue supporting PRO3. "Let us work hand-in-hand in reporting any suspicious activities or information on criminal elements.”

The arrests are part of PRO3's ongoing campaign to intensify its fight against criminality and reinforce the rule of law throughout the region.



Maranan assured the public that PRO3 will continue implementing proactive measures to prevent crime, capture fugitives, and create safer communities for the people of Central Luzon.