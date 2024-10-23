WALANG PASOK: List of areas with class suspensions on 24 October, 2024

Walang Pasok: Class and government work suspensions for Wednesday, 24 October 2024

In light of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine’s continued impact on Luzon and areas of Visayas, class and government work suspensions have been announced across multiple regions of the Philippines.

Luzon: Class and Government Work Suspensions

9:50 PM - JUST IN: According to the Office of the Executive Secretary, work in government offices and classes at all levels in Luzon have been suspended on 24 October 2024. Agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services are hereby directed to continue their operations and render the necessary services.

Further, the localized cancellation or suspension of classes and/or work in government offices in other areas may be implemented by their respective Local Chief Executives, pursuant to relevant laws, rules and regulations.

​The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.