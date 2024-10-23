Viscom gears up for ‘Kristine’

CAMP LAPULAPU, Cebu City — As tropical storm “Kristine” gradually intensifies while inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Visayas Command (VisCom) ramped up its preparation for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) to mitigate potential impacts of the weather disturbance in the Visayas region.

As of today, VisCom has activated its Disaster Response Team Units, composed of Officers, Enlisted Personnel and CAFGU Active Auxiliary, in all its subordinate units, ensuring they are on standby alert, ready to move immediately when ordered.

HADR equipment, communication systems, as well as air, and land mobility assets have also been thoroughly checked and pre-positioned to respond swiftly. Close coordination with the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils is ongoing to guarantee a well-coordinated and timely disaster response.

Lieutenant General Fernando M. Reyeg PA, the Commander of VisCom, assured the public of the Command’s preparedness, stating, “VisCom is fully prepared to respond efficiently and effectively to any situation that may arise due to tropical storm ‘Kristine.’ We have ensured that all measures are in place and are closely coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the safety of our people in the Visayas region.”

According to the latest weather forecast from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), TS “Kristine” is moving west-northwestward at 15 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. Northeastern portion of Northern Samar and northern portion of Eastern Samar are now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 2 while the rest of Northern Samar; rest of Eastern Samar; Samar; Leyte; Biliran; and Southern Leyte are now under TCWS 1.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the Visayas region, with the potential for flash floods and landslides, particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas. PAGASA has also warned of strong to gale-force winds, urging caution for those residing in coastal areas.

The Davao Coast Guard, meantime, is closely is tightly monitoring the coastal areas for tropical storm “Kristine.”

“We are initiating precautionary measures at our coast line for our safety since 21 October,” said Ensign Winston Gonzales, Deputy Commander, Coast Guard Davao Station on Wednesday’s Davao Peace and Security Press Corp Forum.

Gonzales further added that aside from monitoring tropical storm “Kristine,” the Davao Coast Guard Station is also preparing its Undas 2024 security on the city’s coastal areas and sea ports.

“Since it will be a long weekend and mostly nowadays people go for the beach for relaxation and family gatherings, we will be providing safety measures and inspections at the wharf especially going to Samal Island,” he said.

Some 150 Coast Guard personnel will be deployed on Bunawan, Panacan and Lasang areas which are considered as coastal areas.

Meanwhile, as typhoon “Kristine” battered several parts of the country, members of the San Juan, Ilocos Sur police headed by Lt. Reynald Ramos, distributed Wednesday grocery packs to the residents affected by the typhoon.

Lt. Ramos said they personally distributed the relief food packs all the way to the remote barangay of Cacandongan where most of the beneficiaries are farmers.

The grocery items, Ramos said, were donated by their friends from Israel.