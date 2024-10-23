‘Tabing Ilog: The Musical’ returns, showcasing new cast and timely themes

After a smashing first run in 2023, Tabing Ilog: The Musical — the iconic 1999 teen series featuring John Lloyd Cruz, Kaye Abad and Patrick Garcia — is making a comeback next month, packed with exciting updates.

P-pop queen Jhoanna Robles from the girl group BINI is stepping back into her role as Eds, alongside Vivoree Esclito and Sheena Belarmino, who will offer their own interpretations as alternate versions of the character.

“I’m excited about this run because we have new blood with us. There are three of them,” says director Phil Noble at a recent press conference, referring to Adrian Lindayag, Omar Uddin and Teetin Villanueva.

Noble also shared that he spruced up the rerun a bit, underscoring that theater is all about evolution and forward planning. While the main parts remain the same, he said he’s amped up the characters, spiced up the choreography and revamped some set designs. He’s confident that the actors will deliver even stronger performances this time, using their experiences to add more depth to their roles.

Yeyin Dela Cruz, who plays Azon, shares the general vibe of the ensemble: “All the actors have become braver, more mature and more relaxed on stage. You can see that their attitude has changed, their approach to their co-actors is different and even their dancing and singing have evolved. I really encourage everyone to come and watch!”

When asked if they added some fun twists to their characters, Benedix Ramos, who plays Rovic, chimed in, “Definitely. Maraming pagkakataon na ibinigay sa aming oras at nakapagbigay sa amin ng pagkakataon para makita kung ano pang pwedeng idagdag na layers sa characters namin… na makakatulong sa istorya (There were many opportunities given to us, allowing us to see what additional layers we could add to our characters... that would help with the story).”

Tabing Ilog features a massive ensemble cast, including Akira Morishita, Anji Salvacion, Miah Canton, Kobie Brown, Jordan Andrews, Vino Mabalot, Kiara Takahashi, Andi Abaya and Jude Hinumdum. Other cast members include Joann Co, Red Nuestro, Gimbey Dela Cruz, Lance Reblando and Vyen Villanueva.

Noble also mentioned that they’ll tackle real teen issues like mental health and modern dating drama. When asked what he wanted to tell new audiences of the musical, the director said:

“Una, namnamin nila ang kwento at musika ng palabas na ito dahil magbubukas ito para sa isang tao kung paano ka magiging totoong tao at totoong kaibigan sa kapwa mo (First, they should savor the story and music of this show because it will show a person how to be a genuine human being and a true friend to others).”

Mark your calendars — Tabing Ilog: The Musical will be back from 8 November to 1 December at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.