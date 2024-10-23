SWEET SUCCESS: RAISING A GLASS TO 25 YEARS OF FILIPINO WINE EXCELLENCE

Filipinos are hard-wired to love sweet foods — from spaghetti to traditional dishes. It’s no wonder the sweet and rich taste of Novellino Wines suits their palate.
This unique blend has been perfected over the past 25 years. It was the visionary idea of Vicente Quimbo, chief executive officer and founder of Novellino Wines, to create a wine brand for Filipinos when he introduced the brand in 1999. Widely known as Nonoy in the business community, he has painstakingly established his company as the only local winery with full control over the entire wine production process — from sourcing grapes to blending, winemaking, bottling, labeling and distribution.
In line with the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations, Novellino launched a new product line on 17 October, attended by local media, influencers, partners and guests.
The event also featured a tour of the state-of-the-art facility in Laguna, where the media were given exclusive access to preview the winery’s latest technology and equipment.
The man behind the brand takes pride in the systemization that the company strictly follows, ensuring the high quality of Novellino Wines. He adds that the process of making sweet wine is both difficult and costly. It is time- and labor-intensive, but well worth it.
“We never run out of stock as we source our grapes from three continents,” boasts Nonoy. “The grapes we use are of high quality because we make sure to achieve the right sweetness for our wines.”
The company enhances its winery by investing in new, state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure to increase production capacity. These upgrades are complemented by revolutionary wastewater disposal solutions and renewable energy systems.
Fermentation to bottling
Novellino’s step-by-step journey in winemaking, from fermentation to bottling, is a testament to Filipino world-class craftsmanship. The first step is fermentation, during which yeast converts grape juice sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide. This process turns more sugars into alcohol, making the wine “dry” — a signature characteristic of Novellino wines.
Second is centrifugation, a process that removes yeasts and lees, preventing further fermentation. The advanced equipment used is the state-of-the-art Alfa Laval centrifuge from Sweden. Novellino is one of the first and few wineries in Asia to have this modern equipment.
Third is the process of clarification, filtration and adjustment, which refines the wine to meet standards and specifications. The winery boasts a three-stage microfiltration process that removes debris as small as 0.45 microns, ensuring pure liquid wine.
Fourth is chilling, where the wine is cooled to zero to -2°C. This allows the reintroduction of CO2, a byproduct of fermentation, to make the wine effervescent and refreshing.
The last step is bottling. Bottles are cleansed and rinsed with reverse-osmosis purified water, then filled with fresh wine. Each bottle is capped, corked, dry-sealed and packed into boxes for distribution.
“We really want to have a sustainable company to meet the increasing demands of the market,” adds Nonoy. “We have already captured the hearts of Filipinos and, now, we want to make the brand known globally.”
From the beginning, Nonoy has been clear about his mission: to convert as many Filipinos to wine drinking, democratizing wine as an aspirational and healthy drink for Filipinos.
“Before, people would buy any kind of drink during the season -- beer, whiskey, imported wines. Now, Christmas isn’t Christmas for most families unless there’s Novellino on the table.”
The wine brand has become part of the Filipino lifestyle, a brand of choice for any occasion, whatever the reason or season. Novellino has changed the culture of wine drinking -- it’s no longer just for big occasions like Christmas, but also for small gatherings, deepening bonds and ties between friends and families.
Significantly, the brand has made winemaking, drinking and appreciation part of a growing cultural movement in the Philippines.
“We want to continue delivering fantastic Filipino wine both in the Philippines and beyond,” shares Chris Quimbo, president and general manager of Novellino Wines. “That’s why we’re exploring other wine-infused experiences, giving Filipinos more options to enjoy and appreciate our wine.”
The young Quimbo affirms the company’s aggressive and strategic goals for the brand, capitalizing on Novellino’s equity as the country’s leading Filipino wine brand.
To date, Novellino offers 17 wines and counting, crafted with Filipinos in mind.