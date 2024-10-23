SWEET SUCCESS: RAISING A GLASS TO 25 YEARS OF FILIPINO WINE EXCELLENCE

Filipinos are hard-wired to love sweet foods — from spaghetti to traditional dishes. It’s no wonder the sweet and rich taste of Novellino Wines suits their palate.

This unique blend has been perfected over the past 25 years. It was the visionary idea of Vicente Quimbo, chief executive officer and founder of Novellino Wines, to create a wine brand for Filipinos when he introduced the brand in 1999. Widely known as Nonoy in the business community, he has painstakingly established his company as the only local winery with full control over the entire wine production process — from sourcing grapes to blending, winemaking, bottling, labeling and distribution.

In line with the company’s 25th anniversary celebrations, Novellino launched a new product line on 17 October, attended by local media, influencers, partners and guests.

The event also featured a tour of the state-of-the-art facility in Laguna, where the media were given exclusive access to preview the winery’s latest technology and equipment.

The man behind the brand takes pride in the systemization that the company strictly follows, ensuring the high quality of Novellino Wines. He adds that the process of making sweet wine is both difficult and costly. It is time- and labor-intensive, but well worth it.

“We never run out of stock as we source our grapes from three continents,” boasts Nonoy. “The grapes we use are of high quality because we make sure to achieve the right sweetness for our wines.”

The company enhances its winery by investing in new, state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure to increase production capacity. These upgrades are complemented by revolutionary wastewater disposal solutions and renewable energy systems.