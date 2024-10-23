Suzuki promo: Car of your dreams without breaking the bank

Suzuki Philippines Inc. (SPH) has announced a new set of financing promos aimed at making car ownership more accessible for Filipino consumers.

The offers include a one-month free amortization on select hybrid models and the return of the “’Tis the Season of Savings” promo, providing substantial discounts and flexible payment options.

According to a company statement, customers purchasing the XL7 Hybrid Black Upgrade or Ertiga Hybrid through a financing plan with a 20 percent down payment and a 60-month term can avail of the free one-month amortization offer. This promo is valid through participating banks.

“The free one-month amortization will be applied to your first monthly payment, allowing you to start payments from the second month onward until the 60th month,” SPH explained. “This makes it easier than ever to drive home your dream Suzuki vehicle.”

Participating banks include major financial institutions such as BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, EastWest Banking Corporation and Philippine National Bank, among others. SPH stated that the free amortization promo will be available until the end of 2024.

In addition to the amortization deal, SPH has reintroduced its ‘Tis the Season of Savings promo, which offers attractive down payment options and cash discounts for select models. Customers can drive home the Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid with a down payment as low as P78,000 or the S-Presso with a down payment of P59,000.

For those looking for outright discounts, the Ertiga Hybrid is available with a cash discount of up to P60,000, while the S-Presso offers savings of P32,000. The “’Tis the Season of Savings” promo will run through the month of October.