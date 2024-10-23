Subic Freeport bids to become first carbon neutral port

Subic Bay Freeport — The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) is eyeing to make this premier Freeport the first carbon neutral port in the country.

The first step to becoming the first carbon neutral port in the country is by connecting docking vessels to shore power, Port Operations Senior Deputy Administrator Ronnie Yambao said during the 23rd International Network of Affiliated Ports (INAP) Conference held at the Freeport.

The SBMA aims to provide shoreside electrical power to a ship at berth while its main and auxiliary engines are shut down, Yambao said.

“This is in compliance with MARPOL Annex VI and the Act To Prevent Pollution From Ships (APPS). This will be the first ship-to-shore power in the country,” he said, referring to the international convention covering prevention marine pollution adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on 2 November 1973.

The plan to create a provision for shoreside electrical power to a ship at berth is part of the SBMA’s Green Manifesto of the INAP since the agency is this year’s host of the convention held last 16 October.

The manifesto states, “We, from the SBMA — Port of Subic Bay, are committed to protect the marine environment in support of declared responsible growth objectives, such as the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, and in compliance with policies and regulations of the International Maritime Organization on Marine Environmental Protection.”

“We shall endeavor to promote and implement plans and programs that will lead to and sustainable carbon-neutral ports and further improve disaster preparedness and resilience in our area of jurisdiction,” SBMA chairman and administator Eduardo Jose Aliño said.

The planned shore power connection will have a budget of P100 million for phase 1, with the first facility to be constructed at the New Container Terminal for 2025. Phase 2 will have a budget of P150 million and will be constructed at the Naval Supply Depot and the Ship Repair Facility from 2026 to 2027.

Yambao said, “Shore power cuts air pollution from ships at berth by 95 percent. In line with the IMO’s Carbon Neutral Ports, setting out the future vision for international shipping, the aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 which is action against climate change and its impact.

Ocean vessels are the biggest contributors of diesel particulate matter emissions, making 59 percent of all the vehicles found at the port. These large vessels are also the biggest contributor of diesel nitrogen emission with 36 percent.