STORMING AHEAD: Zaragosa leads as foul weather halts ICTSI Negros Classic

Torrential rain and strong winds turned the second round of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic into a test of endurance and mental toughness on Wednesday, forcing the suspension of play at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club.

A one-and-a-half-hour downpour flooded bunkers and submerged fairways, leading organizers, Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., to suspend the P2.5 million championship.

Rupert Zaragosa emerged as the standout player in the challenging conditions, shooting a three-under score through 12 holes to grab the clubhouse lead at five-under.

Starting on the 10th hole, Zaragosa navigated swirling winds in the morning and heavy rain midway through his round. He birdied holes 10, 14 and 17, and made a crucial par save on the long par-5 18th.

Though Zaragosa dropped two strokes on the par-3 13th due to a misjudged gust of wind, he quickly rebounded with consecutive birdies on holes 2 and 3 before the suspension.

His stellar performance gave him a four-shot clubhouse lead over a group of contenders, including Tony Lascuña, Russell Bautista, Francis Morilla, and first-round leader Michael Bibat, all at one-under.

“It was tough, but my game was solid,” said Zaragosa in Filipino. He had withdrawn from last week’s event in Binitin due to a stiff neck but returned in top form. Now, he is focused on maintaining his confidence and momentum as he aims for his second career victory, following his win in Iloilo last year.

“I’ll stick to my game plan tomorrow and play smart,” added Zaragosa, emphasizing the need to minimize mistakes. “I’m hoping my putting stays sharp, and I can keep the momentum until the final day.”

Tournament officials rescheduled the round for early Thursday, with Zaragosa holding a commanding lead. Due to the weather interruptions, the men’s competition has been reduced to 54 holes, while the women’s event has been shortened to 36.

Bibat, who led with a first-round 66, struggled in the gusty morning conditions, losing strokes early but recovering with a birdie on hole 2. He now shares second place at one-under alongside Lascuña, Bautista, and Morilla, all within striking distance of Zaragosa.

Lesser-known players like Bautista and Morilla also thrived in the turbulent weather. Bautista had a steady round, finishing with a birdie and a bogey through 15 holes, while Morilla capitalized on the shifting conditions with a string of birdies to challenge the more seasoned players.

Meanwhile, unheralded Francis Mendez showcased strong form, registering three birdies over four holes after a bogey on the first. He slipped with a mistake on hole 12, placing him in a tie for sixth with Binitin leg winner Reymon Jaraula, who struggled with three bogeys and one birdie.

Nilo Salahog carded a one-under score with three holes left in his round, putting him at a provisional one-over total, tied for eighth place with Collin Wheeler, who played steady with an even-par card after six holes on the back nine.

Lakewood leg champion Sean Ramos faced difficulties, finishing with a two-over card after nine holes.

As the tournament resumes, players will continue to contend with the unpredictable weather, which has already made the course more challenging.

With the event shortened, the contenders must stay sharp as they vie for a spot in the top 40 and a chance to compete for the title in this season-ending tournament, presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp.