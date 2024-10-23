Spooktacular Anime Fest at Araneta City

Mark your calendars for a thrilling event as a spooktacular fusion of uncanny Halloween and vibrant anime culture is set to happen in the heart of Araneta City!

The Spooktacular Anime Fest, set on Sunday, 27 October, promises activities catering to all ages.

Set in various locations across Araneta City, the event features exciting highlights such as the Halloween Costume Contest at Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2, Anime-zing Art Corner at Gateway Mall 1’s Activity Area, Halloween Bazaar, and Pet Costume Contest at Ali Mall's Activity Area, running from October 23-25 and October 27, respectively.

Spooky Camp, on the other hand, with giant inflatables is set at the activity area of Farmers Plaza.

Don’t miss the chance to dress up, explore creative art, enjoy themed shopping, and bring your pets into the fun!