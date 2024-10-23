Spine-chilling fun awaits at SM Supermalls this Halloween

Gear up for a thrilling Halloween experience with SM Supermalls’ Super Monsterrific Halloween! Whether you’re embracing your inner villain or channeling the final girl, there’s no escaping the chills and thrills that await you this spooky season at SM.
Bring your little ones to the “Monsterrific Halloween Costume Contest”, open to kids under 12! Happening across participating SM malls from 26 to 31 October 2024, this event offers the chance to win up to Php5,000 in SM shopping money.
Ready to join? Simply register via the SM Malls Online app and save your event pass. Registration begins on Thursday, 24 October, so don't miss your chance before it closes, based on your chosen mall's contest date!
But that’s not all! Your SuperKids will also be able to TRICK-OR-TREAT the very same day! Just present single or accumulated receipts worth Php1,500 to receive a Halloween strap or stamp that qualifies them for the Halloween events. With this, SuperKids can present it to SM stores marked by emblems to get fun-tastic treats!
You can also pick up some fresh Halloween goodies at Toy Kingdom! Check out their MONSTERRIFIC HALLOWEEN BAZAAR for the creepiest, spookiest, and coolest toys, treats and costumes, ready to transform your SuperKid into a Halloween winner!
But of course, Halloween is not just for kids! Things can get real spooky with the adults, so embrace that horror ~aesthetic~ with SM Supermalls’ partner tenants! Transform your space (and look!) with creepy and delightful pieces from the MINISO x Harry Potter Collection, now available at SM North EDSA and SM Megamall.
Grab the cutest knick knacks from FLYING TIGER, and discover deliciously ghoulish sweet treats for your Halloween parties at CANDY CORNER and KRISPY KREME!
Finally, Halloween is meant to be experienced! Be prepared for slippery slides and gravity-defying jumps at FANTASY WORLD, SM City Fairview’s latest playground, or visit TIMEZONE for immersive gaming.
For thrill-seekers, SM CINEMA is also having its fifth run of SINE SINDAK, a horror film festival that brings together local and Southeast Asian horror films for the horror junkies to enjoy starting 30 October to 5 November.
The Thorn: One Sacred Night
In Javanese culture, Sengkolo is a negative entity that often haunts humans, brings bad luck and brings disaster. On the first night of Suro, Sengkolo moves to target several weton who are his prey.
House of Sayuri
Adapted from the popular horror manga series, a family moves into a house but soon discovers that it is haunted by a murdered girl.
Pasahero
On a late night train, seven passengers turn a blind eye to a crime. Now, they experience what being helpless feels like.
My Mother’s Eyes
Both Hitomi and her daughter Eri are cellists who are involved in a traffic accident, leaving Hitomi without sight and Eri paralyzed. While Hitomi wears camera-equipped contact lenses and Eri wears VR goggles, the two share one vision.
Nanay, Tatay
Three young girls are rescued by a loving couple who lost a daughter, but soon find that their new home houses a restless spirit that haunts anyone it encounters.
V/H/S/ BEYOND
Six bloodcurdling tapes unleash horror in a sci-fi-inspired hell landscape, pushing the boundaries of fear and suspense.
Tenement
Soriya returns to Cambodia in a quest to find herself after her mother’s death. There, she finds a family she has never known and an old building filled with dark secrets.
Mads
A teenager who tests a new drug before heading off for a night of partying finds himself picking up an injured woman, resulting in the evening taking a surreal turn.
Do you dare to enter the Monsterrific Halloween experience waiting for you at SM Supermalls? For more information on SM’s Halloween events, visit or follow SM Supermalls on Facebook.