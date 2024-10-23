Spine-chilling fun awaits at SM Supermalls this Halloween

Gear up for a thrilling Halloween experience with SM Supermalls’ Super Monsterrific Halloween! Whether you’re embracing your inner villain or channeling the final girl, there’s no escaping the chills and thrills that await you this spooky season at SM.

Bring your little ones to the “Monsterrific Halloween Costume Contest”, open to kids under 12! Happening across participating SM malls from 26 to 31 October 2024, this event offers the chance to win up to Php5,000 in SM shopping money.

Ready to join? Simply register via the SM Malls Online app and save your event pass. Registration begins on Thursday, 24 October, so don't miss your chance before it closes, based on your chosen mall's contest date!

But that’s not all! Your SuperKids will also be able to TRICK-OR-TREAT the very same day! Just present single or accumulated receipts worth Php1,500 to receive a Halloween strap or stamp that qualifies them for the Halloween events. With this, SuperKids can present it to SM stores marked by emblems to get fun-tastic treats!