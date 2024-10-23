Some airports affected by 'Kristine'

Tropical storm Kristine (international name Trami) has affected the operation of some airports, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Wednesday.

CAAP said despite the Bicol Internal Airport (BIA) remaining operational, both Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines personnel are unable to report for duty because of the inaccessible roads leading to the airport.

This is because the airport might house flying assets for rescue and relief efforts, which led to the cancellation of all commercial flights.

Following are the canceled flights:

• DG 6193/6194 (Manila-Daraga-Manila)

• 5J 323/324 (Manila-Daraga-Manila)

• 5J 172/173 (Cebu-Daraga-Cebu)

• PR 2921/2922 (Manila-Daraga-Manila)

• PR 2927/2928 (Cebu-Daraga-Cebu)

• 5J 321/322 (Manila-Daraga-Manila)

• 5J 325/326 (Manila-Daraga-Manila)

• DG 6195/6196 (Manila-Daraga-Manila)

• DG 6197/6198 (Manila-Daraga-Manila)

• PR 2923/2924 (Manila-Daraga-Manila)

• PR 2919/2920 (Manila-Daraga-Manila)

CAAP information officer Karen Villanda reported that at Naga Airport, the following Cebgo flights are planned to be canceled:

• DG 6113/6114 (Manila-Naga-Manila)

• DG 6117/6118 (Manila-Naga-Manila)

Laoag International Airport canceled flights are the following:

• PR 2196/2197 (Manila-Lao-Manila)

• PR 2198/2199 (Manila-Lao-Manila)

Weather conditions at Virac Airport are light to moderate rain, and winds continue in the area. No significant damage has been observed during inspections of airport facilities.

All aviation training flights were canceled at Iba Airport as of 9:00 am. because of the gloomy sky, light to moderate rain, and wind. At Lubang Airport, aviation training was also canceled because of a typhoon warning, a dark sky, moderate winds, and light rain.

Meanwhile, at Masbate Airport, all commercial flights have been canceled in advance due to 'Kristine.'

For those passengers who chose to stay at the airport, refreshments and accommodations were offered inside the passenger terminal building.