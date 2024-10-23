SMNI’s Army reservists make up ‘Angels of Death’?

A former member of the Army reserves has confirmed the existence of the so-called “Angels of Death” of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy composed of Army reservists in the Sonshine Media Network (SMNI), which is affiliated with the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC).

Eduard Ablaza Masayon, formerly of the Philippine Army’s 2nd Signal Batallion, gave his testimony to the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on Wednesday.

Masayon said the “Angels of Death” was created specifically to go after those who opposed the KoJC leader.

He noted that Quiboloy’s private army emerged during the establishment of Task Force Davao, which was infiltrated by KoJC members and SMNI personnel.

According to Masayon, the reserve unit was expanded to include SMNI workers and KoJC members in 2015. He said he participated in trainings under the Philippine Army’s 11th Regional Community Defense Group (11RCDG), Reserve Command.

“That 2nd Signal Battalion was made up entirely of kingdom members and workers. No one from outside was involved there,” Masayon said.

The Army had previously confirmed that SMNI was accredited as its affiliated reserve unit and designated as Metro Davao’s 2nd Signal Battalion.

At the hearing, panel chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros asked Masayon if the army-affiliated unit was part of Quiboloy’s “Angels of Death.”

Masayon replied in Filipino: “Actually, we have something there. That’s where he gets them.”

He said the 2nd Signal Battalion operated under the KoJC’s security department.

“The ‘angels of death’ were formed to target those against him. They will kill their families if they know too much. Once they leave, they can no longer be part of the ministry or under his power, those who know a lot, especially regarding pastoral matters,” he explained.

Quiboloy denies allegations

During the hearing, Quiboloy flatly denied Masayon’s claim, saying these were made-up stories.

He denied the existence of a private army in the KoJC and challenged those accusing him to file cases.

“That’s just their invention. That is a lie, and if it’s an accusation I ask the accuser to file a case against me,” Quiboloy said.

The Philippine National Police had said it had identified some members of Quiboloy’s alleged private army.

Army validating info

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the military would conduct an internal investigation to validate Masayon’s allegations about the reserve command.

“The Philippine Army welcomes these new revelations of Mr. Masayon on the alleged involvement of members of the 2nd Army Signal Battalion, a Philippine Army-affiliated reserve unit, to illegal activities,” Dema-ala told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

“We will conduct our own internal investigation to validate these allegations, and we will also call on Mr. Masayon to provide us with the identities of these alleged reservists to substantiate his claim,” he added.

Dema-ala assured that any actions that compromise the values of the reserve force and the Philippine Army as a whole “will be promptly addressed through disciplinary measures and corrective actions.”