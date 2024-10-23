SM unveils Mandaue mall

SM Prime Holdings Inc., the Sy-led integrated property developer, is expanding its presence in the Visayas with the opening of SM City J Mall in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The new mall, set to open on Friday, marks SM Prime’s fourth mall in Metro Cebu, eighth in the Visayas, and 87th nationwide.

“The opening of SM City J Mall reflects our confidence in the robust economic growth of Central Visayas,” SM Prime president Jeffrey C. Lim said on Wednesday.

“Our expansion into thriving regional hubs like Mandaue City is integral to our strategy of driving economic progress across the Philippines and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders,” he added.

Complements Mandaue City boom

SM Prime said the new mall is set to capitalize on the booming economy in Mandaue City, a first-class highly urbanized area, and considered the industrial hub of Central Visayas, housing around 10,000 industrial and commercial businesses.

The region posted the highest economic growth among the country’s regions in 2023, with a 7.3 percent increase, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

SM City J Mall, located on A.S. Fortuna Street in Barangay Bakilid, spans over 100,000 square meters of gross floor area and offers a broad mix of retail, dining and entertainment options.

Approximately 80 percent of the mall’s gross leasable area has already been pre-leased, with anchor tenants including The SM Store, SM Hypermarket, SM Appliance Center, Watsons, Uniqlo, Levi’s, Miniso, Pet Express, Sports Central, Ace Hardware, BDO and Chinabank.

To elevate the customer experience, SM City J Mall will feature two Director’s Club cinemas, a curated Food Hall, and a range of lifestyle services. The mall will also provide parking for 1,000 vehicles.