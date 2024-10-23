SM Supermalls ushers in the holiday spirit with grand Christmas celebrations

The holidays have officially arrived at SM Supermalls, as malls across the country kicked off the season with dazzling Christmas launches! Each SM mall embraced the festive spirit with unique themes, activities, and stunning decorations, creating a magical experience for families and shoppers.
At SM City North EDSA, the celebration began on 16 October with the transformation of the mall into a whimsical Elfdale. The tree lighting ceremony was extra special, featuring performances by the legendary Jose Mari Chan and rising P-Pop stars VXON and G22.
The next day, 17 October, SM Mall of Asia (MOA) launched MOA Paskong Pinoy, bringing holiday joy to life through a stunning Christmas tree lighting and a festive atmosphere. The Manila Philharmonic Orchestra set the mood with live music, while Stell of SB19 charmed the audience with his rendition of classic Filipino Christmas songs. Grand installations featuring Filipino icons, like taho carts and kalesas, completed the enchanting scene in the mall’s Central Atrium.
Meanwhile, SM Megamall transformed into a classic London Christmas scene, featuring extravagant red ribbons and tuxedo-donned teddy bears, inviting visitors to step into a winter wonderland for Mega Holidays 2024! The grand 50-foot Christmas tree took center stage during the tree lighting ceremony, captivating guests with its radiant lights. The festivities continued with a one-of-a-kind hologram concert featuring singer-songwriter and rising star Maki.
Christmas in the Visayas region came alive at SM Seaside City Cebu with the launch of Santa’s Cirque World. Families enjoyed a whimsical theatrical performance featuring Mr. and Mrs. Claus, followed by the enchanting lighting of a stunning 40-foot Christmas tree. The array of attractions, including the Merry-Go-Magic, Mrs. Claus’ Spectacle Tent, The North Pole Flyer, and the Festive Ferris Wheel Delight, created a fun-filled day for everyone in attendance.
At SM City Bacolod, the holiday spirit flourished with the launch of Santa’s Elf Village. A lively Christmas medley was performed by the CPAC Symphonic Orchestra and the De La Salle Chorale, filling the air with joyful music. The highlight of the evening was the heartwarming countdown to the tree lighting, where Santa and his delightful elves made a grand, spectacular entrance, spreading cheer and holiday magic to everyone present.
The enchantment continued on 18 October at SM Lanang in Davao, where Janine Myrtel Arisola and Timothy Paul Cabrera, independent performing artists, delivered a mesmerizing ballet performance, Pas de Deux. The enchanting Christmas Forest, adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations, provided the perfect backdrop for this captivating scene.
SM Aura, on the other hand, celebrated Filipino craftsmanship through the Sinag at Saya showcase. A beautifully decorated holiday display highlighted local artistry with intricate ornaments and parols made from native materials. The tree-lighting ceremony featured a unique fashion presentation by renowned designer Carl Jan Cruz, who reimagined traditional Filipino aesthetics through modern design—a delight for attendees with its beautiful blend of culture and style.
Finally, on 19 October, The Podium unveiled its Holidays are in Bloom celebration, with the mall decked out in gold and ivory blooms, with tinges of lilac and soft rose. The tree-lighting ceremony dazzled guests, along with musical performances from enchanting elves, toy soldiers, and ballerinas. And of course, Santa’s special appearance added to the festive excitement.
With laughter, music, and a sprinkle of magic, SM Supermalls is setting the stage for a joyous holiday season. These dynamic celebrations are just the beginning, as families and friends create AweSM memories, just in time for the most wonderful time of the year! For more information on SM’s Christmas celebrations and events, visit or follow SM Supermalls on Facebook.