SM Supermalls ushers in the holiday spirit with grand Christmas celebrations

The holidays have officially arrived at SM Supermalls, as malls across the country kicked off the season with dazzling Christmas launches! Each SM mall embraced the festive spirit with unique themes, activities, and stunning decorations, creating a magical experience for families and shoppers.

At SM City North EDSA, the celebration began on 16 October with the transformation of the mall into a whimsical Elfdale. The tree lighting ceremony was extra special, featuring performances by the legendary Jose Mari Chan and rising P-Pop stars VXON and G22.