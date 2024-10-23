SUBSCRIBE NOW
SM Supermalls ushers in the holiday spirit with grand Christmas celebrations

Elfdale at The Block Atrium, SM City North EDSA.
The holidays have officially arrived at SM Supermalls, as malls across the country kicked off the season with dazzling Christmas launches! Each SM mall embraced the festive spirit with unique themes, activities, and stunning decorations, creating a magical experience for families and shoppers.

At SM City North EDSA, the celebration began on 16 October with the transformation of the mall into a whimsical Elfdale. The tree lighting ceremony was extra special, featuring performances by the legendary Jose Mari Chan and rising P-Pop stars VXON and G22.

Jose Mari Chan serenaded the crowd at SM City North EDSA.
P-Pop groups VXON and G22 made the event extra special by singing Christmas jingles.
The next day, 17 October, SM Mall of Asia (MOA) launched MOA Paskong Pinoy, bringing holiday joy to life through a stunning Christmas tree lighting and a festive atmosphere. The Manila Philharmonic Orchestra set the mood with live music, while Stell of SB19 charmed the audience with his rendition of classic Filipino Christmas songs. Grand installations featuring Filipino icons, like taho carts and kalesas, completed the enchanting scene in the mall’s Central Atrium.

Paskong Pinoy magic is in full swing at SM Mall of Asia.
Make unforgettable memories this Christmas at SM Mall of Asia's Paskong Pinoy celebrations with Santa Claus and his festive horse-drawn carriage.
Meanwhile, SM Megamall transformed into a classic London Christmas scene, featuring extravagant red ribbons and tuxedo-donned teddy bears, inviting visitors to step into a winter wonderland for Mega Holidays 2024! The grand 50-foot Christmas tree took center stage during the tree lighting ceremony, captivating guests with its radiant lights. The festivities continued with a one-of-a-kind hologram concert featuring singer-songwriter and rising star Maki.

London meets Manila at SM Megamall with its spectacular 40-ft. Christmas tree.
SM Megamall’s grand Christmas tree and festive decor will transport you to a classic London Christmas.
Christmas in the Visayas region came alive at SM Seaside City Cebu with the launch of Santa’s Cirque World. Families enjoyed a whimsical theatrical performance featuring Mr. and Mrs. Claus, followed by the enchanting lighting of a stunning 40-foot Christmas tree. The array of attractions, including the Merry-Go-Magic, Mrs. Claus’ Spectacle Tent, The North Pole Flyer, and the Festive Ferris Wheel Delight, created a fun-filled day for everyone in attendance.

Be enchanted by SM Seaside City Cebu’s whimsical Santa's Cirque World.
A Christmas winter wonderland in the Visayas at SM Seaside City Cebu.
At SM City Bacolod, the holiday spirit flourished with the launch of Santa’s Elf Village. A lively Christmas medley was performed by the CPAC Symphonic Orchestra and the De La Salle Chorale, filling the air with joyful music. The highlight of the evening was the heartwarming countdown to the tree lighting, where Santa and his delightful elves made a grand, spectacular entrance, spreading cheer and holiday magic to everyone present.

Join Santa Claus and his elves for a remarkable holiday adventure at SM City Bacolod’s Santa Elf Village.
Celebrate the festive season at Santa's Elf Village in SM City Bacolod.
The enchantment continued on 18 October at SM Lanang in Davao, where Janine Myrtel Arisola and Timothy Paul Cabrera, independent performing artists, delivered a mesmerizing ballet performance, Pas de Deux. The enchanting Christmas Forest, adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations, provided the perfect backdrop for this captivating scene.

Visit SM Lanang in Davao and be captivated by the enchanting Christmas Forest.
Admire the exquisite decorations and twinkling lights of SM Lanang’s Christmas Forest.
SM Aura, on the other hand, celebrated Filipino craftsmanship through the Sinag at Saya showcase. A beautifully decorated holiday display highlighted local artistry with intricate ornaments and parols made from native materials. The tree-lighting ceremony featured a unique fashion presentation by renowned designer Carl Jan Cruz, who reimagined traditional Filipino aesthetics through modern design—a delight for attendees with its beautiful blend of culture and style.

Guests at SM Aura’s Christmas Launch included (L-R) SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, SM Supermalls Assistant Vice President for Tenant Marketing and Special Events Hanna Carinna Sy, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, and SM Supermalls Executive Vice President for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin.
SM Aura’s Sinag at Saya showcases handcrafted Christmas ornaments made from local resources.
A fashion show by acclaimed designer Carl Jan Cruz at SM Aura’s Sinag at Saya Christmas launch.
Finally, on 19 October, The Podium unveiled its Holidays are in Bloom celebration, with the mall decked out in gold and ivory blooms, with tinges of lilac and soft rose. The tree-lighting ceremony dazzled guests, along with musical performances from enchanting elves, toy soldiers, and ballerinas. And of course, Santa’s special appearance added to the festive excitement.

Explore the fascinating floral Christmas wonderland at SM Podium.
SM Podium's Holidays are in Bloom Christmas celebration features gold, ivory, lilac, and soft rose blooms.
With laughter, music, and a sprinkle of magic, SM Supermalls is setting the stage for a joyous holiday season. These dynamic celebrations are just the beginning, as families and friends create AweSM memories, just in time for the most wonderful time of the year! For more information on SM’s Christmas celebrations and events, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow SM Supermalls on Facebook.

