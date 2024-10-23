SM Life at SM Prime Group honored as 2024 PMAP People Program of the Year

The SM Prime Group has been recognized as the National Awardee for its SM Life program, winning the People Program of the Year 2024 (Employee Experience and Engagement category) at the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) National Conference in Iloilo on October 17, 2024.

This recognition highlights SM Prime’s efforts to enhance employee development and create an inclusive workplace that promotes growth and empowerment. The award followed a rigorous three-month review, which looked into how the program was developed over the last five years, how it adapted before and after the pandemic, and how it meets the company’s business and organizational needs. As part of the evaluation, assessors conducted onsite visits and interviews with randomly chosen employees from various levels and business units across SM Prime.

There were over 90 entries submitted for the three award categories: People Program of the Year, People Manager of the Year, and Employer of the Year. SM Life emerged as one of 10 finalists and was recognized for its innovative people management approach. This is SM’s first time to join the PMAP Awards and the first-ever win for SM.