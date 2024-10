Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, faces a senate inquiry investigating the allegations of human trafficking, sexual abuse, and child abuse involving his organization. The hearing was led by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros on 23 October, 2024.

John Louie Abrina









