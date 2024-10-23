Scottie, RJ as new ‘Fast and Furious?’

The tandem of Scottie Thompson and RJ Abarrientos is working wonders for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

The duo has been the driving force of the Kings’ potent backcourt, helping the franchise reach the finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup.

Doing damage in the open court, wreaking havoc with their outside shooting, and a menace on defense, the Abarrientos-Thompson combination is steadily making a mark for Ginebra and its faithful.

However, the current top guards dare not to be called the team’s new version of the legendary backcourt partners Mark Caguioa and Jayjay Helterbrand.

“You can never replace ‘The Fast and the Furious’ (of Ginebra). RJ and I are doing great but are leagues away from what our Kuyas Mark Caguioa and Jayjay Helterbrand did before,” Thompson said.

“We all know those two Kuyas of mine are irreplaceable.”

Caguioa and Helterbrand etched their names in Ginebra lore for their exciting gung-ho and energetic style of play in almost two decades of playing together.

They produced six titles as a pair before separately hanging their jerseys and leaving behind a winning legacy.

Now it’s Abarrientos and Thompson’s time to write their story, starting with the coming best-of-seven finals rematch against defending champion TNT.

Game 1 is set Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

“I think our court chemistry is a good thing for our team. Hopefully, we’ll create our own identity as a duo,” Thompson said.

The Kings set a championship rematch after bringing down San Miguel Beer in six games.

Despite a taxing series compared to the Tropang Giga’s five-game romp over Rain or Shine in the semis, Thompson is optimistic Ginebra will get to dictate the title showdown.

“Let’s see. It’s always crucial for us to get Game 1. I think whoever gets Game 1 will get to dictate the series,” he said.

“It’s a battle of adjustments. If we get Game 1, they’ll be adjusting against us. And we know how to make adjustments, as well.”

But beating TNT led by reigning Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is easier said than done.

Unlike the Beermen, whom Ginebra effectively crippled by ganging up on prized center June Mar Fajardo, TNT will be quite a challenge.

“(Game 1) is very crucial for us. We had to overhaul our preparation (for TNT). Because against SMB, it was all about June Mar (Fajardo). Against TNT we’ll have to focus more on their outside gunners,” Thompson said wary about the likes of Rey Nambatac, Calvin Oftana, RR Pogoy, Poy Erram and Kim Aurin exploding anytime.