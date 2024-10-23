Sarah stays in front as typhoon ‘Kristine’ shortens tourney

Sarah Ababa is on the verge of securing her third leg victory of the season after severe weather forced the suspension of the second round of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic on Wednesday.

The tournament, held at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club, was shortened to 36 holes after heavy rains made the course unplayable.

Ababa, who started the event with an impressive opening round of 68, maintained her three-shot lead over Daniella Uy as the second round was halted due to the weather. Only six holes on the front and back nines were completed before the suspension.

Despite the weather disruption, Ababa remained focused. She parred the first three holes of her round before play was called off. With the decision to reduce the event to 36 holes, Ababa has just 15 holes left to secure the win.

“The weather made it tough, with the round being stopped three times. It really breaks your rhythm,” said Ababa in Filipino. “I’m hoping for better weather tomorrow, but I’ll just enjoy the game since it’s the last day and the season’s final tournament.”

The Davao native, who claimed victories earlier this year at the season opener in Apo and another leg in Iloilo, is eyeing her third title of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) season. The tournament offers a top prize of P117,000.

Harmie Constantino, who has had an up-and-down season, birdied two of her first six holes to move into a tie for second with Uy, who parred her first three holes to stay level with Ababa at one-over overall. Binitin leg champion Gretchen Villacencio is also in the mix, sharing second place in the same flight.

Mikha Fortuna, who struggled early in the season, found her rhythm with two birdies in six holes, tying Villacencio at two-over. Fortuna is looking to build momentum for her title defense at next month’s Match Play Championship at The Country Club.

Chanelle Avaricio had a steady round with one birdie and one bogey over six holes, putting her at four-over. She is tied with Florence Bisera, who stumbled with a double bogey on the par-4 fifth hole.

Marvi Monsalve bounced back from a bogey on the second hole with birdies on Nos. 3 and 5, climbing to seventh place. She is tied with Laurea Duque, Mafy Singson and Jiwon Lee at seven-over.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Ikeda and Princess Superal struggled in the tough conditions, finishing with eight-over totals after six holes.

With Ababa holding a slim lead, the final day promises to be a competitive battle. The unpredictable weather could still play a significant role in determining the champion of this 10-stage LPGT series, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.