San Roque Dam releases water; locals advised to stay alert

The municipal government of San Manuel, Pangasinan is advising residents living near the Agno River to stay alert as the National Power Corporation (NPC) will open one water gate of the San Roque Dam at 3:00 PM on 3 October, 2024.

The NPC issued a "Notice on Preparatory Phase of Dam Discharge Warning Operation" to the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) Region I, as well as to the Provincial and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices of Pangasinan. The gate will be opened at 0.5 meters and will release 53 cubic meters of water per second.

The opening of the gate is in anticipation of the heavy rain expected from tropical storm "Kristine." The release will affect areas near the Agno River, including San Manuel, Asingan, San Nicolas, Tayug, Sta. Maria, Villasis, Rosales, Alcala, Bautista, and Bayambang.

In addition, one of the water gates of Binga Dam will also be opened at 6:00 PM on the same day. The gate will be lowered by 0.3 meters, releasing 35 cubic meters of water per second. The affected areas include Barangays Tinongdan and Dalupirip in Itogon, Benguet, near the Agno River.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain vigilant for potential flooding.